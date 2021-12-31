New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Energy and infrastructure conglomerate Essar will transition existing assets towards a green economy and invest in businesses that will transform sector landscapes from carbon to a clean energy ecosystem, its promoter director Prashan Ruia said on Friday.

"As the world welcomes the New Year, there is a need for change to ensure a cleaner and greener tomorrow," Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said in a LinkedIn post.

As the world welcomes the New Year, the group announced the launch of its campaign #KalKeLiye with a vision to ensure a cleaner and greener tomorrow. With this campaign, Essar embarks upon building a much greener and cleaner business portfolio for the new-age shared economy.

"Essar is poised to transition its existing assets towards a #greeneconomy and invest in businesses which will transform sector landscapes from carbon to a #cleanenergy ecosystem," he wrote. "#KalKeLiye reaffirms our commitment to help bring a transformation for a better future."

The Covid-19 pandemic that continued in the year 2021 further impacted many businesses across the country and pushed the global economy into turmoil. Many parts of the world were also struck with high levels of climatic disasters like floods and cyclones. Also, the increased production of coal led to higher carbon emissions during the year in a bid to recover the losses caused by the economic downfall.

To address the growing need to maintain a healthy balance of economic and environmental consciousness, Essar launched its campaign #KalKeLiye.

Kicking off the campaign to coincide with the new year, Essar is to transitioning its existing assets towards a green economy and investing in businesses that will transform sector landscapes from carbon to a clean energy ecosystem.

The Resurgent Essar strategy is based on three themes; decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitalisation.

It plans to transition its existing seed investments to green assets and invest in new projects that will have a significant regenerative, social and environmental impact on these sectors.

In a major initiative, it will create platforms of new-age resources and integrators to enhance the co-creation of value both for the companies and the platforms.

"With optimism, hope and a resolute attitude to bring change, Essar wishes everyone a clean, green and happy 2022," Ruia wrote. "If we don't change, the climate will! With 2022 round the corner, it's time for organisations and individuals to not just take resolutions, but also embark on a transformation. A green tomorrow is needed 'humare' #KalKeLiye. HappyNewYear!"

