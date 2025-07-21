New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Shares of food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit brands, jumped nearly 6 per cent on Monday post June quarter earnings announcement.

The stock surged 5.38 per cent to settle at Rs 271.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 7.55 per cent to Rs 276.80.

On the NSE, shares of the firm jumped 5.63 per cent to Rs 271.70 each.

The company's market valuation zoomed Rs 13,365.74 crore to Rs 2,61,717.51 crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Eternal on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore for the June quarter, as continuing investments in quick commerce and going-out businesses weighed down on its bottom line.

The company, which re-branded itself as Eternal in March, had reported a net profit of Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said the results are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year on account of the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, holding the 'movies ticketing' and the 'events' businesses, respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd, (Paytm's parent firm) which was completed in August 2024.

During the quarter under review, Eternal's revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,167 crore, up from Rs 4,206 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing, adding, for the first time, its quick commerce net order value (NOV) exceeded food delivery NOV for the full quarter.

The company's total expenses also jumped to Rs 7,433 crore, from Rs 4,203 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

