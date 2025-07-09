New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Jindal Mobilitric on Wednesday said it is planning to scale up its dealership network to 100 by next year.

The company, a subsidiary of the textiles manufacturer Jindal Worldwide, has 35 dealers across the country.

Jindal Mobilitric has set up a manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum in Ahmedabad. It has also set up an in-house battery manufacturing plant with similar production capacity.

The company has unveiled its electric two-wheeler model, which gives a range of 165 km.

"The company has submitted its products for homologation and is expecting government approval soon. As soon as the approval comes into place, the company plans to launch its products through the dealer network it has established," a company spokesperson said.

The objective of setting-up an in-house battery plant is to ensure the highest level of battery safety, ensure greater trust in EV products and contribute to faster adoption of EVs in India, the spokesperson said.

Jindal Worldwide is an integrated textile fabrics and shirting manufacturer and one of the world's largest denim fabric manufacturers.

