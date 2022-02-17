Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Electric Vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) announced on Thursday its strategic alliance with Israel-based startup EVR Motors to produce in India a new TSRF-technology based compact e-motor for its existing and future vehicle models.

The Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux (TSRF) technology can support a wide range of power and torque outputs, with voltage ranging from 48V to 800V, which are suitable for different power levels and for a wide range of speeds.

EVR Motor is designing a new and patented motor topology, with its motor less than half the size of conventional motors, making it the smallest e-motor in its class, OSM said.

The motor can fit in an average sized human palm, without compromising on output and also is significantly lighter than conventional Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (RFPM) motors with similar power output, according to the company.

The new association, for which an initial pact has been signed, will see the introduction of a new lightweight, compact TSRF motor, which can be adapted to a wide range of vehicles, OSM said.

TSRF toplogy will transform the EV segment with enhanced performance, flexibility and reducing costs, the company said.

EVR Motors will be bringing in its years of experience and expertise while OSM its manufacturing competence to localise the e-motor. OSM said, adding, it will also be testing and developing the motor for typical Indian driving conditions.

The new state-of-the-art e-motor will be produced at OSM's Faridabad facility and its group company Omega Bright Steel and Components' facility and deployed in the current line-up and future EV models of the company, it said.

The company believes that the way to develop faster EV Technology is through creating global alliances like these, said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman,Omega Seiki Mobility.

"The alliance with EVR Motors will allow us to add value in integration of our products making them more efficient and cost-effective using EVR's efficient yet compact motors," Narang said.

With the new patented TSRF motor, OSM's range of EVs will benefit from superior power and uniform torque delivery, while reducing production costs, the company said.

Besides, motor can be modified to fit in most mobility and industrial applications, ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers to even buses and trucks, it added.

EVR believes that reducing the cost, size and weight of electric motors will accelerate the adoption of EVs, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world," commented Opher Doron, CEO at EVR Motors on the alliance with OSM.

"Israel is a super power in high-end technologies in EVs, batteries and smart vehicles. An alliance with EVR Motors will be a great value propositions for OSM's present and future range of vehicles making them world class," said Deb Mukherji, Managing Director of Omega Seiki Mobility.

