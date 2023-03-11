New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) IT company Tech Mahindra on Saturday announced the appointment of former Infosys president Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO designate, who will take over the charge from C P Gurnani after his retirement on December 19 this year.

The announcement follows the resignation of Joshi from Infosys where he was head of the global financial services and healthcare and the software businesses, which included Finacle (Infosys' banking platform) and the artificial intelligence and automation portfolio.

"Mohit will take over as MD and CEO when C P Gurnani retires on 19th December 2023. He will join Tech Mahindra well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Separately, Infosys in a regulatory filing said that Joshi has resigned from the company. He will be on leave effective from March 11, 2023 and his last date with the company would be June 9, 2023.

Joshi will replace Gurnani who has been one of the longest serving chief executive officers of the Indian IT sector.

