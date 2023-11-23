Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Bank of Baroda's Chief Executive and Managing Director Devdutt Chand on Thursday said the Reserve Bank's risk weight tinkering will have an impact of up to 0.50 per cent on the state-run lender's capital buffers.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Fibac event here, he said there will be an impact of 0.40-0.50 per cent on its capital adequacy.

The impact will be in sync with the industry, he said.

Its overall capital adequacy stood at a comfortable 15.30 per cent as on September 30.

It can be noted that earlier this month, the Reserve Bank increased risk weights on unsecured loans amid high growth in the riskier segment.

Governor Shaktikanta Das had on Wednesday said a few segments like housing, vehicles and small businesses have been excluded because of the impetus to economic growth such loans provide.

Global ratings agency S&P had said the revisions will have a 0.60 per cent impact on the capital buffers at the system level, while SBI's economists quantified the quantum of the capital to be set aside for banks at Rs 84,000 crore.

Meanwhile, asked about BoB World, Chand said the present episode will not have any impact on the deposit mobilisation for the lender.

