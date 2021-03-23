New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday told Parliament that the government has constituted an experts' panel to examine objections and suggestions received in response to the draft notification regarding imposing ban on 27 pesticides.

Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government had in May 2020 published a draft inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders with regard to prohibition of 27 pesticides.

Further, the government in June 2020 on the request of stakeholders had increased the timeline for submission of objections and suggestions on the draft order from 45 five days to 90 days, he said.

"Several objections and suggestions have been received from the stakeholders in response to the draft notification. The department published all the documents in the public domain, based upon which the draft notification was published," he added.

The minister said that however in January this year, the government constituted an experts' committee to consider the objections and suggestions received in response to the draft notification and submit its report.

The committee is considering the objections and suggestions taking into consideration all aspects related to safety, toxicity, efficacy, updated status of submission of required study and data, among others, he added. HRS hrs

