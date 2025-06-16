Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured on Monday in an explosion in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The explosion took place during demolition of an old mosque at Kachri in Langate area of the district, they said.

The mosque management committee was demolishing the old mosque to make a new one.

The reason behind the explosion was not immediately known.

The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir (26), Ghulam Ahmad Tantray (65) and D A Lone (10).

The injured persons were rushed to sub district hospital Langate where from Mir was referred to the Government Medical College hospital at Handwara.PTI MIJ

