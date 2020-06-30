Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) Payment solutions company Ezetap on Tuesday announced the launch of an app which it said would enable government bodies and municipal corporations to accept payments of spot fines easily.

With an aim to give boost to contactless payments in this post-COVID-19 period, the spotfine app allows government organisations and corporations to accept payments from citizens for offenses like not wearing masks and spitting in a hassle-free manner, a company release said.

Also Read | GST Day 2020: History and Significance of The Day That Commemorates Introduction of 'One Nation, One Tax' Regime in India.

While hygiene and safety are the responsibility of every citizen, there have been instances when ignorant individuals avoid wearing masks, spit and urinate at public places, it noted.

Ezetap CEO Byas Nambisan said that government bodies have been facing major challenges such as challans on record, penalty tracking, etc.

Also Read | National Chartered Accountant Day 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Honour CAs Across The Nation.

The one-stop solution for this is the digitization of the system. The app is designed to match the operational needs of government organizations across the country.

The Ezetap Spotfine app is available for free and mainly focuses on organizations collecting spot fines, the company said.

Government bodies can add up to 10 offenses for which the municipal bodies can customise and generate the invoice for the same.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)