Faridabad, Jan 18 (PTI) A youth slit a girl's throat here on Saturday in Dabua Colony for not agreeing to marry him, police said.

Police said Pawan had eloped with Khushnuma alias Karishma last April. Later, police caught them and the girl was handed over to her family and Pawan was jailed, they said.

In September, he came out on bail and had been forcing her to marry him, they added.

According to police, Khushnuma, a resident of E block of Dabua colony, went to a neighbour's house on Saturday. Pawan, who was already present there, had an argument with her and slit her throat and fled from the spot.

Police were informed who reached the spot and took the body into custody.

On the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabua police station.

"Pawan was pressurising my daughter to marry but she continuously refused. Pawan used to threaten to kill her and finally, he did kill my daughter," said Ansar Khan, the girl's father, in his complaint.

"An FIR has been registered and our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused who is still absconding. The accused will be arrested soon," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)