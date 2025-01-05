In a shocking incident in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, a young man attempted to murder his girlfriend by pushing her onto the road and strangling her. The alarming act took place in broad daylight, but thanks to the quick intervention of the public, the woman was rescued before any further harm could be done. The accused, identified as Rahul, has been booked under an FIR for attempted murder. Authorities have launched a search to apprehend him, and the investigation is ongoing. Amroha: Husband Catches Wife’s Lover Red-Handed While Sneaking Into House Through Terrace, Beats Him Black and Blue (Disturbing Video).

Jilted Lover Attempts To Strangulate Young Girl in Middle of the Road

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला अमरोहा में प्रेमिका को सड़क पर गिराकर गला घोंटकर हत्या की कोशिश, पब्लिक ने बचाया !! सिरफिरे बॉयफ्रेंड राहुल पर FIR दर्ज, तलाश जारी। pic.twitter.com/Tn0weznzSR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 5, 2025

