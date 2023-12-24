Bareilly (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death and two of his family members got injured during a scuffle between two parties over stray animals entering a farm, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the incident took place in Fatehpur Thakuran village in the Visharatganj area.

The deceased farmer Nanhe and his family members who got injured were on the same side of the dispute, Mishra said.

Veerpal Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Thakuran, told reporters he had gone to his farm at 6 pm on Saturday evening with his brothers Mukesh, Nanhe and Surjeet and a few stray animals entered the farm around 9 pm.

When they started chasing away the animals, a few people allegedly attacked Singh and his brothers for driving them into their farm, he said.

There was an exchange of blows during which Nanhe died, while Makesh and Surjeet were injured, Singh added.

Singh also accused the opposition of opening fire.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the injured victims to a hospital, officials said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, who are absconding, the police said.

