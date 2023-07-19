Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Pipes maker Finolex Industries on Wednesday reported over 10 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 110.88 crore in the June quarter, even though the income declined a notch to Rs 1,179.2 crore from Rs 1,189.8 crore.

The 10.8 per cent spike in bottomline was helped by a healthy rise in margins, which rose to 12.93 per cent from 10.58 per cent a year ago, on higher per unit reaslisaiton, the company said.

Its volume, primarily pipes and fittings, rose 28.1 per cent to 92,181 tonnes from 71,960 tonnes a year ago, the Pune-based company said in a statement.

But volume in PVC resin segment was down 26.57 per cent to 46,074 tonnes from 62,746 tonnes.

Prakash P Chhabria, executive chairman, said the overall economic recovery has led to a strong demand which in turn has been driving volume growth in pipes and fittings segment.

