Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 21 (PTI) Fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company here on Tuesday morning and the flames were extinguished within 20 minutes, a police official said.

None was injured in the accident, he added.

Anakapalli superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the fire broke out at 6:30 am at MetroChem API Pvt Ltd in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, Anakapalli district.

"The fire broke out in the effluent treatment plant by 6:30 am. Immediately fire tenders rushed to the spot. Within 20 minutes fire was extinguished," Sinha told PTI.

Further, he noted that the factories inspector and other local officials from the revenue and police departments will visit the site to find out the cause of the fire.

