Bulandshahr, Nov 23 (PTI) A fire broke out at a foam manufacturing factory in the Sikandrabad area here on Thursday evening but there was no report of loss of life in the incident, police said.

A fire department official said they received information about the blaze around 7 pm and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and there was no loss of life, a police official said, adding short circuit is being said to be the cause of the fire.

