Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Firefox Bikes, a Hero Cycles Group company, has made a foray into the fast-growing entry-level premium segment in the domestic market with the launch of 'Bad Attitude' series of bikes, priced between Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,900.

Firefox Bikes, which operates in the premium range with its exclusive and expansive rage of performance bikes and accessories, caters to a host of segments.

The brand offers trendy mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women's bikes and also electric bicycles, among others.

Comprising six bikes in gear and gearless models and in mountain (MTB) and city bike options, the Bad Attitude series marks Firefox's entry into the fast-growing entry-level premium segment in India.

With this foray, Firefox aims to further increase its customer base and capitalise on the increasing demand for entry-level premium bikes, the company said in a statement.

The Bad Attitude series is available at all Firefox retail outlets and dealerships across India as well as the cities where Firefox dealers are not present through distributors, it said.

The bike maker has over 400 stores across India, including all major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Bhopal, Chennai, Jodhpur, and Pune.

Firefox Bikes Chief Executive Sukanta Das said, "Youngsters today make choices that compliments their attitude. Keeping this in mind, we introduced Bad Attitude series that perfectly resonates their aspirations with stylish looks, best-in-class design and fantastic rideability."

He added that this series is dedicated to cater to the specific demands of today's youth.

The company envisions its latest offering to be a real industry disruptor, he added.

The Bad Attitude series is just like all Firefox bikes, offering a host of features and is high on style at a competitive value and price, said the statement. HRS hrs

