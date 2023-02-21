Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) The first batch of 100 students for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course was inducted into the newly built All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, on Tuesday.

The setup at Dhargal is a satellite centre of All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi and offers preventive, diagnostic, and healthcare facilities apart from providing 14 undergraduate academic courses, said officials.

Dean Dr Sujata Kadam said AIIA-Goa is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush. “What makes it special is that the organisation is a tertiary care institute that works with modern tools and techniques,” said the dean.

