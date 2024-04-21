Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against five persons for allegedly cheating a petrol pump owner from Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Rs 1 crore under the pretext of selling him an oil container from abroad, police said on Sunday.

"The accused persons promised the dealer of petroleum products to get an oil container from abroad for Rs 2 crore. The victim paid them Rs 1 crore but never received any oil container promised to him. The alleged incident occurred in December 2023," a police official added.

The case was registered on charges of cheating and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrest has been made so far, the official added.

