Latest News | Five Chhattisgarh Maoists Surrender Before Police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Five members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Monday.

The Maoists, who held various ranks, including that of an Area Committee Member (ACM) laid down arms before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P, an official release said.

After learning about the development and welfare schemes for Tribal (Adivasi) people and welfare measures being taken up by the Telangana government for surrendered Maoists, the ultras decided to renounce violence and surrender, it said.

A total of 73 Maoists have surrendered before the Mulugu District police so far this year, Shabarish said.

