New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) An LPG cylinder explosion at a house in Dwarka South led to a fire in which five people were injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a flat on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

It is suspected that gas leak led to the incident, police said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and it took two hours to douse the blaze, they said, adding the injured have been admitted to hospital.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)