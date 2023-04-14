Tumakuru (KTK), Apr 14 (PTI) Five people, including four of a family, were killed and seven injured in a collision involving a private bus and a sports utility vehicle at Sira in Tumakuru district on Friday.

They were residents of Bengaluru and were on their way to Challakere in Chitradurga where they hail from, the police said.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the SUV was mangled and bodies were mutilated, they said.

It is said that the bus crashed into a road divider and then hit the SUV.

Those injured were in the bus and they have been admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.

