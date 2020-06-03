Latest News | Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport, Earlier Suspended Till 7 Pm, to Now Resume from 6 Pm

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which were earlier suspended till 7 pm, will now resume from 6 pm, an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday.

MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone Nisarga.

Also Read | Gati Cyclone to Be Next After Nisarga; How it Got Its Name and What It Means.

"The landing and take-off is permitted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be permitted from 6 pm," the spokesperson said in the statement.

MIAL had earlier said that considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm.

Also Read | What Does Cyclone Landfall Mean? Here's Your Glossary For Jargons Related to Cyclonic Storm.

The private airport operator had scheduled a total of 19 flights for Wednesday, which include 11 departures and eight arrivals to be operated by five airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India.

It had, however, said schedule could change as well depending upon the situation.

Mumbai airport was allowed to operate a total of 50 flights per day, 25 departures and arrivals each following the resumption of air passenger services on the domestic routes from May 25.

The operations of commercial passenger services were suspended on March 25 due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government later lifted the restrictions on domestic flights from May 25. The international operations by the Indian airlines, however, remain suspended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)