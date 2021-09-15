New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Rise in prices of key raw materials such as oil, packaging cost etc is forcing FMCG companies to hike prices.

Recently, FMCG major HUL increased the prices of soaps. Dabur India too followed, hiking the price of its hair oils.

Dabur spokesperson said the company has hiked prices of its hair oil brands such as Amla, Vatika and Anmol Gold Coconut.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented commodity inflation across key raw material and have undertaken calibrated weighted average price increases of the mid-single-digit on selected SKUs of our hair oil brands to mitigate part of this impact,” he said.

Last month, HUL increased prices of products in laundry and skin cleansing categories. It hiked prices of popular detergent powders Wheel, Rin and Surf Excel and also of soap bars like Lux and Lifebuoy.

However, food company Parle Products is currently not hiking prices but is closely monitoring the situation.

“Currently we are not taking any price hike. We are closely monitoring the situation. We will take a call around Diwali time if high prices sustain like this,” said Parle Products Senior Category Head Mayank Shah.

When asked about the input materials on which the company is facing inflationary pressure, he said:"Primarily it is edible oil, which is a major concern for us currently and wheat prices also as there is an increase in the MSP by the government.”

According to Edelweiss Financial Services Executive Director Abneesh Roy, FMCG companies are facing inflationary pressure in oil, packaging costs etc.

“Price hikes happen due to lag and FMCG companies have high pricing power,” he said.

Recently, Kolkata-based Emami in its latest annual report mentioned the inflationary costs and said it would try to absorb input costs through higher operational efficiency and judicious price increase.

“Going forward, the company intends to maintain decent margins on the back of stringent cost control and volume-led growth. Increase in raw material costs could be absorbed through higher operational efficiency and judicious price increases,” it had said.

On the other side, FMCG companies like Dabur expect prices to moderate in the second half of the year.

“We expect inflationary pressures to gradually moderate in the latter part of the second half. We have also embarked on a cost optimisation project across the company's value chain with Project Samriddhi,” said Dabur spokesperson.

