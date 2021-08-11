New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker Force Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 4.36 crore for the June quarter amid disruptions due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.99 crore in the same period last fiscal, Force Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 LIVE News Updates: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launch Expected Today.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 643.33 crore as compared to Rs 186.40 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Force Motors Ltd Managing Director Prasan Firodia said, "The pandemic severely impacted our key segments like tour and travel, staff transport and school bus which have still not revived. We salvaged the situation by quickly responding to the urgent need of strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the country."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Idol of ‘Nandi’ Stolen from Temple in East Godavari.

Despite restrictions imposed by the lockdown, he said, "We ramped up our ambulance production capacity five-fold and executed multiple triple-digit requirements from order to delivery in less than a week."

The company also initiated actions to acquire a broader consumer base and increase its reach through various digital platforms. These efforts made in the previous quarters have yielded positive results, Firodia said.

During April-July period of 2021, the company sold a total of 6,486 units, compared to 2,311 units sold in the first four months of the previous year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)