Gurugram, Jun 6 (PTI) Gurugram Police have arrested a man and a woman of foreign origin for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, including cocaine and intoxicating pills, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the arrests were made by a team from the Sikanderpur Crime Unit, following a tip-off about drug supply activity in the D-Block area of Sushant Lok.

During a raid, the police apprehended two individuals and recovered 15.70 grams of cocaine and 29 intoxicating pills from their possession, police said.

The accused were identified as Stanr, an African national, and Atinhunwa Etinosa alias Ahunwa, a Nigerian national, police said.

An FIR has been registered against them at Sector 56 police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"We are questioning the accused and trying to uncover the network behind this drug smuggling operation," said a spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

