Baripada (Odisha), Mar 20 (PTI) Former BJD MP from Mayurbhanj Ramachandra Hansdah on Saturday joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) at a meeting held at Rairangpur.

Hansda joined the JMM in the presence of Jharkhand Cabinet minister and JMM Central Committee vice president Champai Soren.

The Jharkhand minister said the JMM was working to safeguard the interest of the tribal people in the state and to ensure balanced development in remote areas.

Hansdah was elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Saraskana constituency as an NCP candidate in the 2009 election. He resigned from the NCP and joined the BJD. In the 2014 general elections, he was elected to the Lok Sabha as a BJD candidate from the Mayurbhanj constituency.

Hansdah was, however, arrested by the CBI in the Navadiganta Chit fund scam. He was in judicial custody for more than two years.

After his arrest by the CBI Hansdah was suspended from BJD by party supremo and CM Naveen Pattnaik. In the 2019 election, he was denied a BJD ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)