New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) V Krishnamurthy, a former chairman of the country's largest steel-making company SAIL, passed away on Sunday at the age of 97 in Chennai.

According to a SAIL statement, V Krishnamurthy was the chairman of the company from 1985 to 1990.

"SAIL family deeply mourns the sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr. Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, ex-Chairman, SAIL, on 26th June 2022," it said.

He was Chairman of many other PSUs also, SAIL said. The veteran had also been the chairman of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

Krishnamurthy passed away at his home in Chennai, one of his former colleagues informed. His last rites will be performed on Monday.

