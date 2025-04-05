Pithoragarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Four men were arrested near the India-Nepal border on Saturday and counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 29,000 was recovered from them, police said on Saturday.

Counterfeit currency notes of 500 denomination with a face value of Rs 29,000 were recovered from them, Pithoragarh SP Rekha Yadav said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Samir Rehman (28), Asif (21), Nitin (35), and Shoaib (28) were arrested by a police petrol party when their car was found parked suspiciously close to the India-Nepal border, she said.

They have admitted that they came here to exchange their counterfeit currency in the markets of India and Nepal, the SP said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Rehman, Asif and Shoaib Delhi's Daryaganj and Chawri Bazar area while Nitin is from Munsiyari.

It is being investigated whether they are part of a bigger network, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)