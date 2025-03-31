Machilipatnam (AP), Mar 31 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a six-month-old infant, were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a lorry in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening, police said.

The family was en route to Mopidevi Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy temple from Tenali for a naming ceremony of the infant when the accident occurred on National Highway 216 near Puligadda village in Avanigadda mandal, they said.

Avanigadda Circle Inspector Yuva Kumar told to PTI that G Ravindra Mohan Babu (55), his wife G Aruna (50), their grandson Satwik (5) and the infant, died in the accident.

He said that Ravindra, Aruna and the infant died on the spot while Satwik died during treatment at the hospital.

The injured parents -- G Sandeep and Pallavi -- were taken to Government hospital in Machilipatnam, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post mortem at the Government Hospital in Avanigadda, police said.

