Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is considering providing free travel for women above 60 years of age in UP State Road Transport Corporation buses, cabinet minister Dayashankar Singh said in the state assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question by Samajwadi Party's Samarpal Singh during the Question Hour, Singh said provision for such a measure has been made the the budget and that the process was underway.

Singh, who is the Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), said that it is being considered to provide free bus travel facility in ordinary buses of UPSRTC to women who are senior citizens.

Responding to supplementary questions, the transport minister said that the BJP had promised free bus travel during the 2022 assembly elections.

The minister added that on Raksha Bandhan, the government has been providing free travel facility to women for two days. Female students are also given up to 70 per cent discount on a one-year pass.

