Dehradun, May 3 (PTI) Pilgrims visiting Kedarnath will get free, high-speed WiFi in and around the Himalayan temple after the facility became operational on Saturday following a successful trial.

The pilgrims can avail themselves of the facility by registering their mobile numbers and generating a one-time password (OTP), Chief Development Officer (Rudraprayag) GS Khati said.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The WiFi facility can be availed for 30 minutes, he said.

Continuous efforts are being made to further improve facilities for Char Dham pilgrims.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

The disaster-sensitive Rudraprayag district in which the temple is situated has already established its own wireless intranet system -- District Disaster Resource Network.

The system not only operates continuously even during disasters or emergencies but also has mobile data, voice calling and high-quality CCTV visual capabilities, Khati said.

During the July 2024 Kedarnath trek route disaster, when other mobile networks had completely stopped working, this system became a lifeline for travellers, labourers and rescue teams.

The stranded pilgrims could contact their families using the network. It also helped the relief and rescue operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)