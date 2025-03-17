Mangaluru, March 17 (PTI) A close associate of underworld operator Kali Yogish, was arrested on Monday by the city police, after being on the run for nearly nine years.

Abdul Aseer was caught with 53 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 5 lakh, during a police operation in the Nanthoor area of Mangaluru, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Aseer while he was allegedly engaged in selling narcotics after arriving from Kasaragod.

According to police, Aseer, a resident of Kasaragod district in Kerala, has a history of criminal activities and was previously involved in a shootout at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur. Though granted bail, he later absconded and remained underground.

The arrest was carried out under the direction of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, along with senior police officials.

Further investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the larger network associated with the accused.

