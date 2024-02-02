Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Business process management (BPM) company Fusion CX on Friday announced the opening of a 500-seat facility in Navi Mumbai.

The company, which employs 9,500 of its global workforce of over 14,000 in India, aims to add another 500 employees to take its overall base in the country to over 10,000 in the next quarter, as per an official statement.

It will serve global clientele out of the newly-opened facility spread over 20,000 square feet.

The facility will help offer multi-lingual, omni-channel customer experience management, technical support, and back-office operations to clients in various sectors including healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), technology, retail, and utilities.

The company's director and co-founder Kishore Saraogi said the expansion of the Mumbai operation will help Fusion CX establish a strong presence in all four regions (north, east, west, south) of the country.

