New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone of and inaugurate 11 highway projects worth Rs 4,300 crore in Uttar Pradesh on September 1, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya and Ministers from the State, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.

These projects will pave way for faster development of the state ensuring better connectivity, the Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of 363 kilometres, involving construction value of Rs 4,281 crore. Paving the way for development of Uttar Pradesh, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the state," the statement said.

Movement of people and goods to and from the state of Uttar Pradesh will also improve substantially especially with the neighbouring states, it said.

Better roads lead to savings in time and fuel, as also lower emission of pollutants, the statement said adding these projects will decongest roads and the towns en-route, contributing to improved road experience.

