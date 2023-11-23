Udaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP leader Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on Thursday slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over its performance and questioned the practicality of Congress' promise of increasing the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme to Rs 50 lakh.

Bhardwaj, the national general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, asked the state Congress government to reveal the number of people who took health cover above Rs 5 lakh. She claimed that the number was very less.

"The Modi government's Ayushman Bharat scheme provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh and there are 1 crore people who have availed its benefit. The Congress government in Rajasthan says it provides health cover up to Rs 25 lakh, but the number of people whose treatment cost was even above Rs 5 lakh is very few," she told PTI.

Bhardwaj, who is also in-charge of the party for Udaipur division, accused Congress of making tall promises but later reneging on them.

"I have visited far-flung areas in Udaipur and found that people have more confidence in Modi's leadership. It is because of the prime minister, poor people could get a bank account," she said.

She alleged that Congress ruled for decades but poor people were still kept out of the banking system.

Bhardwaj exuded confidence that the BJP will exceed its past performance in the Mewar region and will form a government in Rajasthan.

Election campaign in the state ended at 6 pm on Thursday.

Rajasthan is slated to go to polls in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies on Saturday with counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Polling in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat has been deferred due to the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

