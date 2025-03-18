New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Public procurement platform Government E-Market Place (GeM) has facilitated transactions worth over Rs 5 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

In 2023-24, the portal had facilitated transactions worth over Rs 4 lakh crore.

"The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 5 lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on its portal, more than 18 days before the close of the financial year 2024-25," it said.

The portal has enabled procurement of goods worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore and Rs 2.68 lakh crore worth of services.

As of February 13, it said, over 22 lakh sellers and service providers are registered on GeM.

The platform has over 1.6 lakh government buyers spanning central and state ministries, departments, public sector enterprises, panchayats, and cooperatives.

GeM has facilitated cumulative public savings exceeding Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the statement added.

