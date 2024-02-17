Ghaziabad, February 17: Two men and a woman have been arrested in the Vasundhara colony here for allegedly honey-trapping people and extorting money from them, police said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil said the arrests were made on Friday in the Indirapuram police station area. Karnataka Honey Trap Case: Man Projects Wife As Widow, Honey Traps Industrialist To Extort Money; Four Accused Arrested

Using a dating app, the gang would reach out to its targets, following which the woman would meet with them in private, shoot video clips and use those to blackmail them, he said, adding that the gang has extorted more than Rs 1 crore from people. Patil said two mobile phones and a car were seized from them. Police said the action followed a complaint by a doctor, who had come in contact with the arrested woman through the dating app. Honey Trap: BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu Accused of Honey Trapping Political Leaders to Win Election

The woman had called the doctor to a flat and her accomplices Praveen and Deepak recorded the private meetup on video. The gang then blackmailed the doctor, who paid them Rs 1.5 lakh, police officials added. Two more members of the gang are yet to be arrested, police said.

