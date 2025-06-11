Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a gig workers lounge in the city to benefit those including food delivery agents, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Implementing an announcement made in the state Assembly, the lounge of "Scandinavian design" has been inaugurated at Anna Nagar, which has a sizeable number of woman workers, he said.

The lounge is equipped with Air Conditioner, toilet, charging point and parking facilities, he said in a post on 'X,' while sharing a video in this connection. This was the first such initiative, he said.

"Tamil Nadu's style is to implement today itself, initiatives that will be followed by the country in the future. The Dravidian model government is one that acts as a shade-providing tree and water that quenches thirst and extends a helping hand to those in despair," the CM added.

