Karimnagar (Telangana) Aug 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Peddapalli district following which she died, police said on Thursday.

The incident is said to have occured on August 14.

Also Read | Indian Rocket Startup Astrophel Aerospace Successfully Test Fires Prototype Cryogenic Engine.

The girl succumbed to injuries while traveling to her home state -- Madhya Pradesh.

She was working as a construction labourer near Peddapalli town.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Tries to Cut Off Own Head With Electric Saw to ‘Appease’ Lord Shiva in Lalitpur, Condition Critical.

"Four persons allegedly raped her as per the complaint lodged by the girl's brother," police said.

A police team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh for investigation and more details are awaited, they said.

Some suspects were picked up and are being questioned in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)