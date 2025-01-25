Yavatmal, Jan 25 (PTI) A student died and another was injured when their school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying 20 to 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to their school in Dahagaon when the incident occurred in the morning, an official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The deceased girl was a class 9 student.

In the wake of the accident, Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod directed officials to inspect school buses for compliance with rules.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)