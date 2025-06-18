Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Apex industry body Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Wednesday said it has signed the Luanda Accord, which commits 1 per cent of rough (diamond) sales revenue to global natural diamond marketing.

The signatories, including mining ministers of Angola, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, and DRC, in collaboration with GJEPC, AWDC, DMCC and De Beers pledged to contribute 1 per cent of annual rough diamond revenues to fund a global marketing campaign spearheaded by the Natural Diamond Council, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

"The Luanda Accord marks a fundamental shift in the way our industry comes together to protect and promote the future of natural diamonds. As the world's largest diamond manufacturing centre, India is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with African producer nations and global partners," GJEPC vice chairman Shaunak Parikh said.

A unified global marketing push is no longer optional, it is essential. And GJEPC remains deeply committed to this shared vision and is ready to contribute actively to the next chapter of sustainable growth for our industry, he added.

