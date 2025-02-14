New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its subsidiary has launched generic medication to treat glaucoma in the US market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has launched Latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL) in the market, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Upjohn US LLC's reference listed drug, Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, it added.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution achieved annual sales of around USD 113.5 million.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel," Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said.

This addition highlights company's commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality solutions for customers, he added.

Shares of Glenmark were trading 1.12 per cent down at Rs 1,394.10 apiece on BSE.

