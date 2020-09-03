Hyderabad, Sept 3 (PTI): GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Thursday announced the launch of a business facilitation centre of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI). The new centre at the cargo terminal of GHAC was inaugurated by Principal Commissioner of Customs JS Chandrasekhar.

Also present at the inaugural were DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade) Additional Director General G Seetharam Reddy, CEO of GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Saurabh Kumar and FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani, a press release from GMR said.

The centre would benefit exporters and cargo agents from Hyderabad and southern region in multiple ways.

For instance, exporters and cargo agents can now get the'Certificate of Origin'at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal itself thereby saving travel time, the release said. The business centre would also offervisa recommendation lettersfor overseas travel for trade promotion, it said.

This would save time for documentation for export shipments of fruits, vegetables and marine products, the release said. During the inauguration of the centre, GHAC flagged off the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment (pharmaceuticals) of Dr Reddys Laboratories under 15-25 degree centigrade.

Executive Director-South and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports SGK Kishore said,We are thankful to FTCCI for setting up their exclusive business facilitation centre at the air cargo terminal which will benefit the exporters and cargo agents and also boost business efficiency across the entire value chain of air cargo."

