Panaji, Apr 28 (PTI) Industry bodies in Goa on Wednesday welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to impose lockdown in the state to control the spread of coronavirus.

The bodies have termed it as a partial lockdown as the curbs have spread the industrial activities from its ambit.

Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI) President Manoj Caculo in a statement said, "Walking a tightrope to balance the views and needs of the medical fraternity and keeping the economy running, we feel the CM (chief minister) has taken the right decision."

This partial lockdown will not totally disrupt the industry functioning although there will be challenges and difficulties, GCCI said.

Caculo said the retail trade will suffer immensely but it was down the last few weeks anyways.

Overall, we will support this decision of the government and hope that the public at large will abide by the restrictions and help contain any further spread, he added.

Another industry body Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) said they also welcome the lockdown.

"We appreciate the decision of the chief minister to keep all essential services, including grocery shops, open so that there is no panic rush to buy essential commodities," it said.

Also, kitchens and restaurants are kept open for home delivery of food which will be great relief for homebound elderly people, GSIA President Damodar Kochkar said.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a strict lockdown will be imposed in the state between April 29 and May 3 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

Sawant has kept industrial activity out of the purview of the lockdown.

Industry was just on its way to recovery and further lockdown would have killed industrial growth, he added.

Kochkar said that besides, many companies have just received some orders and the products have to be supplied within the timeframe.

Closure of manufacturing activities will be disastrous to the state's economy.

The industry assures the government that it will abide by all COVID-related standard operating procedures, he said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)