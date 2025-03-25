New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Godrej Properties Ltd has sold residential properties of more than Rs 1,000 crore in its first housing project in Hyderabad.

In January, the company launched its first project in Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Godrej Properties said it has sold over 300 homes in its project 'Godrej Madison Avenue' in Kokapet within a few weeks of launching the project.

In terms of volume, the company has sold 0.84 million sq ft.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said the company has got a good response to its first project in Hyderabad.

"This success reiterates the huge growth opportunity available to Godrej Properties in Hyderabad and the strong demand for premium residential developments in Kokapet," he added.

The company will soon launch its second project in Hyderabad.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

