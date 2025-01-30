New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A wanted shooter associated with the Gogi gang was arrested near Dhaula Kuan Metro Station, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Akshay alias Taxi (22), was found in possession of a country-made pistol and two live cartridges at the time of his arrest, they said.

Akshay was wanted in a firing incident that took place in Narela on September 24, last year.

"Acting on orders from jailed gangster Rohit alias Moi, he had opened fire in a public place to spread fear and establish the Gogi gang's dominance in the area," a police officer said.

The officer added that a video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

A trap was laid at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station after police received information about Akshay's movement. The team spotted the shooter near a bus stand and nabbed after a brief scuffle, the officer said.

