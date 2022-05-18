Mangaluru, May 18 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized 736 grams of gold worth Rs 37.17 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Bahrain.

The passenger, hailing from Byndoor in Udupi district, arrived by an Air India Express flight from Bahrain, a customs release here said.

He had concealed the gold in three oval-shaped packets in paste form mixed with solid gum, in his rectum, the release said.

The man has been arrested and a case was registered. Investigation is on.

