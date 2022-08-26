Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) There was a good demand for all categories of teas during Sale 34 which was held on August 24 and 25, 2022, according to CTTA official data.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

The total offerings amounted to 1,59,260 packages comprising 74,736 packages of CTC, 52,661 packages of Orthodox, 4,138 packages of Darjeeling and 27,725 packages of dust teas.

Also Read | Moradabad Fire: 3 Kids Among 5 Charred to Death After Blaze Erupts at House-cum-Godown in Asalatpura.

A strong demand was marked for CTC leaf during this auction and 18,65,178 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 245.80 per kg. Around 54.35 per cent of total quantity was sold above Rs 250 per kg whereas only 14.06 per cent was sold at below Rs 150 per kg, it said.

Major blenders were active. Western India and other internal participants also operated actively. Exporters enquired on fannings and bolder brokens, the data said.

Orthodox leaf saw good demand during this week. A total of 12,05,935 kg of different categories was claimed at an average price of Rs 336.63 per kg. About 81.04 per cent of total quantity was sold above Rs 250 per kg while only 3.73 per cent was sold at below Rs 150 per kg. Middle East and CIS registered good support while Hindustan Unilever was selective.

Darjeeling teas met with strong demand during the recent Sale. A total of 42,382 kg of different quality was demanded at an average price of Rs 350.02 per kg. Around 22.69 per cent of total quantity was sold above Rs 500 per kg and 27.43 was claimed at below Rs 200 per kg.

Hindustan Unilever operated selectively. Other internals saw good support. Exporters were the mainstay, the data said.

There was a fair demand for this week's dust offerings. A total of 7,59,961 kg of dust teas was sold at an average price of Rs 245.12 per kg. Around 50.51 per cent was sold at higher level while only 13.79 per cent was claimed at below Rs 150 per kg.

Major blenders were active. Good support from Western India and other internals was in evidence, the data added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)