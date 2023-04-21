Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) A goods train derailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Friday, affecting rail traffic, Southern Railway officials said.

The accident happened at Rayakottai in Bengaluru division, prompting the Southern Railway to immediately cancel four trains.

Also Read | DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: David Warner Stands Out Amidst Bowler Dominance As Delhi Capitals Register First Points.

Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)