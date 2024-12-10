New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The government has approved signing of a pact between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection of the National Research Council, Italy for a collaboration on landslide forecasting and early warning.

The go-ahead for the pact was given by the Union Cabinet last week, the mines ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Narendra Modi Government Likely To Hike DA for Employees by 3% in January 2025, Check Details.

"The Geological Survey of India will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with The Research Institute for Geo-Hydrological Protection of the National Research Council (CNR-IRPI), Italy... The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on December 6 approved the proposed MoU between GSI and CNR-IRPI," the statement said.

This partnership aims to enhance the knowledge and acquire skills in landslide forecasting and early warning through collaborative research.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

It is important to enhance and scale up country's landslide early warning systems (LEWS) to international standards, enabling better prediction and mitigation of landslide-related damages, and to overcome the situation like Wayanad landslide in Kerala, the statement said.

The tie-up will help integrate GSI's landslide inventory, susceptibility, and forecast maps with PM Gati Shakti, enhancing resilience and reducing vulnerability in fragile hilly terrains.

The LEWS will act as a critical tool to secure lives and prevent destruction in hill areas, facilitating sustainable development and environmental protection.

Plans are in place to expand the forecasting system to include more districts, with improved spatial and temporal resolution, across highly landslide-prone regions.

GSI has set up a state-of-the-art National Landslide Forecasting (NLFC) facility in Kolkata to develop and operationalise the regional LEWS in all landslide-prone states.

At present, NLFC is providing live forecast reporting on daily basis in Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal and Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. Along with that, ground testing of bulletin is in progress in 13 districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)